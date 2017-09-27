Mammoth Chamber Holds Employee, Manager Training Friday, Sept. 28

Mammoth's Chamber of Commerce is holding a workshop and training for employers and managers on Sept. 28 at the Grand Sierra Lodge at The Village Lodge.

Here's what you need to know if you want to go, according to the Chamber:

Motivating your employees makes a world of difference, but making time and finding the budget to keep your staff happy is a difficult balance. To address this, the Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce is presenting the fall Peak Performance Program workshops.

Jo Zulaica, founder of Expressive Leadership Coaching, will hold two sessions for frontline staff and one session for management level staff this Friday, September 29 in the Grand Sierra Lodge at The Village Lodge.

1. Frontline Staff Training – 9:00-11:30am & 3:30-6:00pm (same content in each session)

Jo's sessions for frontline employees will be interactive with participants practicing methods that allow for service-based problem solving. Jo will discuss how to resolve problems completely with a service mentality, how to de-escalate hot situation and how to say no without saying no. These sessions are perfect for people new to the service industry or seasoned customer service professionals.

Frontline staff sessions are FREE to all area employees!

RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peak-performance-program-frontline-staff-tr...

2. Management Training - 12:30-2:00pm

Jo will walk management staff through ways to motivate their teams that don't cost anything and don't take much time. She'll discuss workplace culture, building a fun and engaged team and how to keep your employees happy and consistent at work. Jo will leave a few minutes at the end for Q&A with managers. Current managers, team leads, department heads, potential managers, etc. are all welcome at this session.

Management training is $25 for Chamber members, $35 for non-members.

RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peak-performance-program-frontline-staff-tr...

For additional information about the workshops, please contact Jessica Kennedy, Assistant Director, Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce at (760) 934-2712 ext. 1315.