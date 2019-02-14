Mammoth Fire Shows How to Survive This Storm - And The Next, And The Next

The town of Mammoth is now in the fifth, big, multiple-feet-of-snow storm of the season and visibility in Mammoth this afternoon, Feb. 14, has dropped to almost nothing, the winds are whipping through streets like the streets are high speed causeways and, it is starting to get very, very cold, which means all the waterlogged snow and ponding water will freeze some time before morning. That will make roads and driving hazardous into the President's weekend and, there is still a lot of snow in the forecast today and through this weekend; somewhere between one to two feet in Mammoth and three to five feet yet to come on Mammoth Mountain.

So, the Mammoth Lakes Fire Protection District is urging citizens to get ready and stay prepared for winter and heavy snow conditions. The Mammoth Lakes Fire Protection District is offering tips on what citizens can do to be prepared for this storm.

Here they are:

● Only use 911 for emergencies!

● Stay off the road - plow crews will be working to clear the roads.

● Be aware of fire, police, and EMS vehicles responding to emergencies.

● Visibility is limited – please use extreme caution when pulling out into the street, at intersections, or passing vehicles.

● If driving is necessary, stay safe - Leave extra time to get to destinations, allow safe driving distances between vehicles, anticipate reduced speeds, and keep vehicle fuel tanks at least half full.

● Clear your nearby fire hydrant - during a fire, every second counts. Clear your nearby fire hydrant of snow to ensure the Fire Department can access it during an emergency.

● Clear your emergency access gates - If you have an emergency access gate or bollards that provides access to your facility or neighborhood, please be sure that snow is not piled in front of it. This ensures emergency vehicles can still access your neighborhood.

● Remove snow from roofs - Snow loads due to the heavy wet snow expected can cause significant loading of roofs leading to potential roof collapse.

● Clear snow from emergency exits - Don’t pile snow in front of your doors or emergency exits. All emergency-escape rescue openings (windows and doors in rooms used for overnight sleeping purposes) must be kept clear of snow and ice.

● Ensure that your Smoke Detectors, Propane, and/or Carbon Monoxide (CO) detectors - Make sure they are working correctly and have fresh batteries

● Check your outside fuel exhaust vents - Make sure they are not obstructed by snow or ice.

● Individual propane tanks, along with the meter should also be cleared of all snow and ice for emergency shut-off access.

● Never operate a portable generator indoors - The only recommended method to connect a generator to house wiring is by having a qualified electrician install a power transfer switch. Preparedness is everyone’s responsibility. Take the time now to ensure that you and your family will be safe during this winter storm.