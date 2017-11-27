Mammoth Giving Week is NOW; Here's How You Can Help

The holidays are upon us, and that means it’s time to give thanks for all we have and help those who are less fortunate.

The Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting the Spirit of Giving Week. This year the week is co-hosted and supported by the Mammoth Lakes Noon Rotary Club. Thanks so much to our local Rotarians for helping make this week possible.

Spirit of Giving Week officially kicked off on Friday, November 24 with the Town of Mammoth Lakes’ tree lighting ceremony at The Village at Mammoth and concludes on Friday, December 1 in the Footloose Sports parking lot with a bus stuffed with donations.

During the week, we ask the community to donate toys at the Mammoth Fun Shop that will be forwarded to the Angel Giving Tree. The Fun Shop will offer a 30% discount on any toy purchased as a donation and 10% off any personal purchase after that.

Tuesday, November 28 is national Giving Tuesday, so we ask the community to give to a local charity to celebrate that day. See our list of local non-profits.

Local Non-Profits to Give To:

Bodie Hills Conservation Partnership – Chamber member!

BodieHills.org

Chamber Music Unbound – Chamber member!

ChamberMusicUnbound.org

Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra

DisabledSportsEasternSierra.org

Eastern Sierra Breast Cancer Alliance

ESBCA.org

Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association

ESIAOnline.com

Eastern Sierra Guide Dogs for the Blind

Email betsythomsen@hotmail.com or see their Facebook page

Eastern Sierra Nordic Ski Association

ESNSA.org

Eastern Sierra Symphony

EasternSierraSymphony.org

Friends of the Inyo

FriendsoftheInyo.org

High Sierra Energy Foundation

HighSierraEnergy.org

Hospice of the Eastern Sierra

NIH.org

Inyo-Mono Advocates for Community Action (IMACA)

IMACA.net

Inyo-Mono Association for the Handicapped

IMAHstars.org

Mammoth Lakes Foundation

MammothLakesFoundation.org

Mammoth Lakes Housing

MammothLakesHousing.org

Mammoth Lakes Library

MonoCoLibraries.org

Mammoth Lakes Lions Club

MammothLions.org

Mammoth Lakes Recreation

MammothLakesRecreation.org

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre

EdisonTheatre.org

Mammoth Lakes Rotary Club – Noon

MammothLakesRotaryClub.org

Mammoth Medical Missions

MammothMedicalMissions.org

Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation

MammothFoundation.org

Mammoth Schools NOW Education Foundation

MammothSchoolsNOW.org

Mono Council for the Arts

MonoArts.org

Rotary Club of Mammoth Lakes, Noon

MammothLakesRotaryClub.org

Sierra Classic Theatre

SierraClassicTheatre.com

Southern Mono Historical Society

MammothMuseum.org

Wild Iris

Wild-Iris.org

Then, on Thursday, November 30, participating restaurants around town will be donating 10% of their receipts to local charities.

Here are the 2017 participating restaurants:

53 Kitchen and Cocktails – giving to Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation

53Mammoth.com

Campo – giving to Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation

CampoMammoth.com

Lakefront Restaurant – giving to Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation

LakefrontMammoth.com

Mammoth Rock ‘n’ Bowl

MammothRocknBowl.com

Mammoth Rock Brasserie

MammothRocknBowl.com

Roberto’s Cafe – giving to IMACA

RobertosCafe.com

Stellar Brew – giving to Wild Iris

StellarBrewNaturalCafe.com

Sushi Rei – giving to Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation

SushiRei.com

Whitebark at The Westin

WestinMammoth.com

Then on Friday, December 1, volunteers from the Chamber and the Rotary Club will be stationed in the Footloose Sports parking lot from 12-6 pm to collect donations of toys, clothing and non-perishable food to Stuff the Bus. All donations will be given to local charities.

If you’re not around on Friday, you can drop donations in the bins inside Footloose Sports.