Mammoth Lakes Police Blotter, Sept. 7-13

Sept. 7

A person called because they had found a young girl who was lost. The girl was supposed to be meeting her brother to ride bikes, but she was unable to find him. The girl said that she did not know her parents’ phone number.

A call was made for small dogs that were heard howling from a vehicle in a parking lot. The reporting person said that the window was cracked open slightly, but the dogs had been in the vehicle for a couple of hours.

A person arrived at a house that was under construction to find a car parked in the garage that did not belong there.

A man was found passed out at a park. The reporting person said that the drunk man was breathing but could not speak. There were alcohol bottles around the man on the ground, also.

Sept. 8

Graffiti was found on Mammoth Elementary School and on a modular building on the west side of the area. An employee call police to get the incident on record.

A man found approximately 50 nails spread across a local driveway. The man is unsure of other occurrences in the area. The man said that he does have cameras on the property.

A person called to report a possible hazard. There was a man grinding metal at a local area, which was throwing sparks, they said. The reporting person was worried about the risk of a fire.

A person called to ask for assistance to remove two vehicles that were stuck behind a gate on Minaret Road.

The subject of a current restraining order was throwing rocks at the reporting person’s home. The reporting person said that the subject was walking past when they started to throw the rocks.

Sept. 9

A man had arrived at his children’s residence to pick them up for his scheduled visit, but he told police their mother was refusing to allow him to take his children.

Someone made another report of vandalism, this time on the building where Shoguns was previously located.

A request for a welfare check was made by an anonymous person. The reporting person claimed that there were drugs inside a home with children and they told police they were concerned for the children’s safety.

A man wearing a black jacket was seen banging his head on a rock overhang on Main Street.

Sept. 10

A person called to report that their friend had stolen a backpack from another friend.

A man called to ask for assistance retrieving a vehicle that was parked at Duck Pass, prior to the Inyo National Forest shut down.

Sept. 11

An officer stopped to assist with a disabled vehicle on Old Mammoth Road.

A neighbor noticed people camping on vacant lots located next door. The reporting person called the property owners and was told there should not be anyone on the property.

The passenger of a vehicle called to report they were being followed by black Acura and would like to meet an officer in a parking lot to ensure their safety.

A girl called to report her teenaged sister would not leave her boyfriend’s house, located in Mammoth, to go to Bishop with her and her mother, in order to get out of the smoke.

Sept. 12

A noise complaint was filed for loud music and a potential party that was happening near Canyon Blvd.

A bear was seen inside of a dumpster located at Meridian Blvd.

A black and white semi-truck was seen weaving across both lanes of traffic on SR 203. By the time police arrived in the area, the semi-truck could not be located.

A woman called to report that an ex-boyfriend had stolen both of her phones and was refusing to return the SIM cards. The reporting woman stated that he had also broken both of the phones, as well.

Sept. 13

A noise complaint was called in for loud music coming from a house located on Forest Trail.