Mammoth Mountain Finally Closes to Skiing July 28

Mammoth Mountain Ski Area will finally close to skiing on July 28 after a winter season that saw the Mountain take on 59.8 FEET of snow before the storms finally ceased in May. The deep snowpack, along with a cooler than average and wetter than average spring and summer so far, has allowed the Mountain to continue to keep some runs open but that will come to an end on July 28, according to Mountain officials.

"The 18/19 season has been one of the best in recent history – endless pow days, wild weather, summer shredding and so many good times on the hill with all of you," said Mammoth Mountain spokeswoman Lauren Burke. "Mother Nature has been turning up the heat recently and snow is melting fast - the last day of skiing and riding will be Sunday, July 28. Stay tuned for details on a closing day celebration.

"Thanks to everyone that was a part of this season, you made this 260-day, 718-inch season one for the record books."