Mammoth Planning, Recreation Commission Seek Applicants; Deadline June 11

Notice is hereby given that two terms of office on the Planning and Economic Development Commission and two terms of office on the Recreation Commission will become vacant. The terms of appointment are for four years and will expire on July 31, 2022.

The Planning and Economic Development Commission meetings are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. The Recreation Commission meetings are scheduled for the first Tuesday of each month at 9:00 a.m.

Interested parties should file an application with the Town Clerk on or before Monday, June 11, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Application forms (“Application for Public Appointment”) may be obtained from the Town’s website, www.townofmammothlakes.ca.gov Town Clerk at the Town Offices, Minaret Village Shopping Center; by emailing jgray@townofmammothlakes.ca.gov or by phoning 760-965-3602.