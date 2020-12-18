Mammoth Times Calendar for Dec. 17-23

Bishop Hanukkah Menorah Lighting, Dec. 17

At 4 p.m., Chabad of Mammoth will be lighting the fourth Hanukkah Menorah placed at the Bishop City Park. Three Menorahs are currently lit at the Village, the Main Lodge, and Darwin. This year’s Menorah lightings are being done with the recognition of the crucial need for a message of hope during what for many is a very difficult time. Chabad of Mammoth will also distribute Menorahs, candles, and Hanukkah-at-Home kits to those celebrating at home. For more information, contact Rabbi Gordon, Chabad of Mammoth, at 347-452-0428 or Info@ChabadMammoth.com or visit ChabadMammoth.com.

Covid-19 ‘Community Conversation,’ Dec. 17

Join representatives from Mono County Public Health, Mammoth Hospital and the COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center in a bilingual community conversation from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 about the coronavirus response and path forward for Mono County. This week’s special guest Gregg Garfield will join the panel and discuss his harrowing battle with COVID-19. Gregg is a 54-year-old second homeowner in Mammoth Lakes with many ties to the community. Gregg will share his story, as well as his thoughts on the current status of the virus. This is your opportunity to ask questions that matter to you, your family and the business community. Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device anywhere across the entire County or community of Mammoth Lakes. This meeting is in English with a Spanish translation option. Watch the meeting LIVE on the Mono County Health Department Facebook event page.

Go to https://monocounty.zoom.us/j/901775658#success to join by computer or download the Zoom app on your mobile device and use Meeting ID #901 775 658. To ask questions during the meeting, click Raise Hand or Q&A.

To join by telephone: Phone one-tap: +16699006833,,901775658. Or Dial (669) 900-6833, then enter Webinar ID 901 775 658

Virtual ‘Sit down’ with Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Dec. 18

Friends of the Inyo is proud to present an exclusive virtual event featuring special guest Sage Cattabriga-Alosa. Sage is a world-renowned freeskier, mountain biker, and now, filmmaker. Join us as he takes us through a curated set of video clips featuring some of his gnarliest descents and most daring adventures. We’ll have a conversation about how he finds balance in his life and why he cares about the protection and health of our public lands. Then you’ll have the opportunity to ask him your own questions in a Q&A session. There is a suggested donation is $20. If the donation is a barrier you can request free admission. Visit https://friendsoftheinyo.org/event/sage/ for additional information and to register.

Winter Reading Challenge 2021

From January 1st to January 31st, Mono County Libraries will participate in Beanstack’s Fourth Annual Winter Reading Challenge. The theme is Book Like Us, encouraging participants to find a book in which they see a reflection of themselves. Participants can log their reading and register on our Beanstack site at https://monocolibraries.beanstack.org. #WinterRead2021 #BooksLikeUs #MonoReads

Mono County still have flu vaccines - get yours now!

Flu viruses and the virus that causes Covid-19 (Coronavirus) will both spread this fall and winter. This year due to Covid-19, flu shots will be available by drive-thru or walk-up options at all clinics for Mono County residents (ages 6 months and older). Flu Clinics are scheduled beginning Monday, September 28. If you have Medicare, please bring your Medicare card. Read more about the importance of getting your flu vaccine and doing your part to reduce the impact of flu on our healthcare system on the Mono County Health Immunization page at https://monohealth.com/public-health/page/immunization-program.

Flu shots are available at the Civic Center Lobby (1290 Tavern Road, Mammoth Lakes) on Mondays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Christmas tree cutting permits online

The Bureau of Land Management Bishop Field Office is now offering personal-use Christmas tree cutting permits for designated cutting areas on public lands near Benton and Bridgeport in Mono County, through Dec. 23. This year permits may be purchased online to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and to be consistent with local, state and agency guidance. Permits are available for purchase at $5 per tree, with a limit of 10 trees per purchaser. Christmas trees may only be harvested in designated cutting areas on BLM-managed public land, and permit stipulations must be followed. Please visit forestproducts.blm.gov to process your permit, find maps of designated cutting areas and read permit stipulations. For questions, please call the Bishop Field Office at (760) 872-5000.