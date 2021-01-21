Mammoth Times Calendar of Events Jan. 21-Jan. 27

Ongoing: January Winter Reading Challenge 2021

From Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, Mono County Libraries will participate in Beanstack’s Fourth Annual Winter Reading Challenge. The theme, ‘Book Like Us’ encourages participants to find a book in which they see a reflection of themselves. Participants can log their reading and register on the Beanstack site at https://monocolibraries.beanstack.org. #WinterRead2021 #BooksLikeUs #MonoReads

Ongoing: January Snowman Building Competition

Mammoth Parks and Recreation wants to see your Snowman. Submit a picture of your snowman to their Facebook Event Page, Mammoth Parks N Rec., or email to parksandrec@townofmammothlakes.ca.gov by January 22, 2021 to be considered. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Most Creative, Recreation Themed, People’s Choice. Winners will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Become a Master Food Preserver Informational Meeting (Virtual), Jan. 22, Feb. 5

Inyo and Mono Counties Master Food Preservers are looking for people who are interested in taking their virtual training course to become a Master Food Preserver. Learn about the UCCE Master Food Preserver Program, community involvement and annual volunteer requirements at one of their two training information meetings. Jan. 22 or Feb. 5, from 12 – 1 p.m. RSVP at http://ucanr.edu/2021-mfp-training-mtg. Can’t make either meeting? Sign up at the registration site to receive a link to a recorded meeting. Classes will be held virtually March through August 2021 and applications are due Feb. 7. For more information or any questions, call Melissa at 760-873-7854 or email melyeager@ucanr.edu to get an application.

RESCHEDULED! Mammoth Trails Meeting, Jan. 21

Twice a year, the Mammoth Lakes Trails System (MLTS) Trails Manager gives an update on what is happening in the local trails world. All trail users are encouraged to attend these meetings to learn, and participate, in the future of trails in the Mammoth Lakes area. The next Mammoth Trails meeting will be Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. The next priority projects for the MLTS will be discussed. Please join the conversation from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

https://monocounty.zoom.us/s/91066417183?pwd=ZExnWnpONzZvc3VOWks3ZjlZbHN... Passcode: Trails Or join by phone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 Webinar ID: 910 6641 7183 Passcode: 746734

Women in Business Meeting (Virtual), Jan. 21

Women in business, start out 2021 by revamping your relationship with your social media accounts. Online bloggers spend hours curating their accounts, hours that many women don’t have. Learn how to manage your social media without breaking the bank or your calendar. Caroline Britton who is the Digital Marketing Specialist for Northern Inyo Healthcare District will be joining the meeting. Join them Jan. 21 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend but you will need to register by going to https://mammothlakeschamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register.... Email Brianna Goico at bgoico@mammothlakeschamber.org for questions.

Free Mono County Public Health Covid-19 Testing, Jan. 21, 25, 28

The Mono County Public Health Department will be conducting Covid-19 testing for Mono County residents at the Mammoth Lakes Foundation (parking lot) located at 100 College Parkway. Testing will be scheduled every Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., weather permitting. Participants can remain in their vehicles for testing; walk-up testing is also still provided. Vehicles access the parking lot from College Parkway, adjacent to Wagon Wheel Road. Testing is OPEN to the public - no appointment necessary. Testing is also available for contact tracing referrals and symptomatic clients referred from the 211 Nurse Line. It is recommended people arrive early. For questions regarding test results, call the Mono County Health Department at 760-924-1830. You will receive a call back when your results come back from the outside lab, usually within three to five days

Free Covid Testing Project Baseline by Verily, Jan. 22, 26, 29

Residents can sign up online for testing on Tuesdays and Fridays in Mammoth Lakes and every Friday, except holidays, in North County. Testing is at no cost for individuals regardless of insurance status. Prior registration is required. Eligible persons must be 13 years or older, live in Mono County and be willing to electronically sign the Covid-19 Public Health Authorization Form and Lab Consent. Mammoth Lakes testing will be at Sierra Star Golf Course (2001 Sierra Star Pkwy) every Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. North County testing is at the Antelope Valley Community Center (442 Mule Deer Rd, Coleville) every Friday, except holidays, from 9 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. To register and learn more about Verily and its Covid-19 program go to https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Mammoth Lakes Lodging Association Meeting, Jan. 25

Join the Mammoth Lakes lodging community as they discuss business operations every Monday at 10 - 11 a.m. on Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88670501007 Meeting ID: 886 7050 1007. To join by One tap mobile dial +16699006833,,88670501007# US (San Jose) +14086380968,,88670501007# US (San Jose) Meeting ID: 886 7050 1007

Covid-19 Retail & Personal Care Services Roundtable, Jan. 27

Join the Mammoth retail and personal care services community as they discuss the impact of Covid-19 on business operations. The meeting is from 9 – 10 a.m. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83136811231?pwd=b1doTFQwNDRuSEs5QldhU24xcmdqQT09 Meeting ID: 831 3681 1231 Passcode: 023288 Or use One tap mobile +16699006833,,83136811231#,*023288# US (San Jose) +14086380968,,83136811231#,*023288# US (San Jose) email info@mammothlakeschamber.org for additional information.

Mammoth Lakes Restaurant Association Meeting, Feb. 1

Every other Monday join restaurant owners, employees and interested community members as we discuss restaurant operations in Mammoth Lakes. On Monday Feb. 1 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85887866342 Meeting ID: 858 8786 6342 or use One tap mobile +14086380968,,85887866342# US (San Jose) +16699006833,,85887866342# US (San Jose)

Mammoth Lakes Food Bank, Feb. 2, 16

IMACA food bank will offer food to Mono County Residents on Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. IMACA's monthly distribution in Mammoth Lakes occurs behind the Mammoth Outlet stores, off of Center Street. Those not already registered for food delivery can sign up on site or call 760-279-4350.

Mono County Board of Supervisors Meeting, Feb. 2, 9, 16

The Board of Supervisors conducts regular meetings on the first, second and third Tuesday of each month. Join for the very latest on the Covid-19 situation locally, which is usually one of the first items on the morning agenda, as well as many other critical county issues. Currently, there is no physical location of the meeting open to the public. You may participate in the Zoom Webinar, including listening to the meeting and providing public comment, by following the following instructions. To join the meeting by computer, visit https://monocounty.zoom.us/j/94524614373 or visit https://www.zoom.us/ click on "Join A Meeting" and use the Zoom Meeting ID 945 2461 4373. To provide public comment (at appropriate times) during the meeting, press the “Raise Hand” button on your screen.

To join the meeting by telephone dial (669) 900-6833, then enter Webinar ID 945 2461 4373.

To provide public comment (at appropriate times) during the meeting, press *9 to raise your hand. You can also view the live stream by going to monocounty.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=8c4d8d56-9aa6-4b8a-ace3-1fbaaecbf14a

Mammoth Lakes Town Council Meeting, Feb. 3, 17

Every first and third Wednesday of each month, the Mammoth Lakes Town Council holds their regular meeting. Meetings start at 6 p.m. and are filmed from the Town offices at 437 Old Mammoth Road Suite Z (above the Vons Shopping Center). For information, agendas, how to join and to watch the live stream go to: http://mammothlakes.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2

Behavioral Health Advisory Board, Feb. 8

The mission of the Behavioral Health Advisory Board (BHAB) is to support individuals by promoting recovery, self-determination, and wellness in all aspects of life. The Board advises and evaluates the various functions and policies of the Behavioral Health Department that are under the direction of the Behavioral Health Director and jurisdiction of the Mono County Board of Supervisors. This Zoom meeting is open to the public and will begin at 3 p.m. Go to https://monocounty.zoom.us/j/7609241741 join or Call in: +1 669 900 6833 Meeting ID: 760 924 1741

Mono County Democratic Central Committee meeting, Feb. 8

Ready to make a difference? Join Mono County Democrats on the second Monday of each month when the Mono County Democratic Committee meets via Zoom from 5 – 7 p.m. All are welcome! Register in advance for these meetings by going to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIod-CpqT4sGdNClaM1-odyqXCzXWz... or email monocountydemocrats@gmail.com to receive the meeting login information. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Measure R & U Grants Workshop, Feb. 10: Applications due Feb. 28

It's that time of year again for Measure R & U Grants. The application period opens Feb. 1 and closes on Feb 28. Mammoth Lakes Recreation works closely with the Town of Mammoth Lakes and community members to fund projects and programs designed to enhance sustainable recreation, arts and culture within the community. If you are interested in applying for a Measure U Grant for your recreation, arts or cultural program join us virtually on Feb. 10 to review program guidelines, applications and any specific questions you have. For more information or to register for the workshops, email info@mammothlakesrecreation.org.

2021 Manzanar Pilgrimage (Virtual), April 24

Manzanar was the first of the American concentration camps in which more than 120,000 Japanese Americans and their immigrant parents were unjustly incarcerated during World War II. “Upholding Democracy and Constitutional Rights for All: No More Concentration Camps,” is the theme for the 52nd Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage. This year’s program will be a “Virtual Manzanar Pilgrimage,” to be released on the Committee’s web site, YouTube channel, and on the Committee’s Facebook page. Manzanar At Dusk, which was cancelled last year, will also be held online following the annual Manzanar Pilgrimage. For more information, visit https://manzanarcommittee.org , call (323) 662-5102, or email 52ndpilgrimage@manzanarcommittee.org.