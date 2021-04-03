Mammoth Times Calendar for This Week

Ongoing: Free public health Covid-19 testing every Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays

The Mono County Public Health Department is doing Covid-19 testing for Mono County residents at the Mammoth Lakes Foundation (parking lot) located at 100 College Parkway from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (closed from 3 - 4 p.m.) Appointments are preferred but walk-in testing is also provided. Vehicles access the parking lot from College Parkway, adjacent to Wagon Wheel Road. Testing is OPEN to Mono county residents, all ages, regardless of insurance. For questions, call the Mono County Health Department at 760-924-1830.

Ongoing: Avalanche Center OHV Education and Safety Grant Public Review and Comment Period

Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center (ESAC) has submitted a preliminary application for the Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Grant program through California State Parks. The public comment period began March 2 and ends on May 3. Instructions and details on how to comment on ESAC’s preliminary grant application are available at www.esavalanche.org/ohvgrant. More information on the California OHV grant program can be found at http://ohv.parks.ca.gov/.

For questions on ESAC’s OHV Grant application please contact Rachel Drattler at rachel@esavalanche.org.

MONO COUNTY LITTLE LEAGUE REGISTRATION EXTENDED TO APRIL 6

Registration is open for 2021 Season and has been extended to April 6 at 11:59 p.m. Registration info can be found at: https://mcll.teampages.com/organizations/20283/pages/177718. Practices are anticipated to start early April and games May 1st. Any questions can be directed to mcll@m5group.com

Mammoth Lakes Chamber Virtual Job Fair, March 15-April 15

The Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce is going to hold a spring virtual job fair from March 15 – April 15. The Chamber is encouraging all Chamber members to post their open positions through their Member Portal. The Chamber will promote mammothlakesjobs.com both locally and outside the community in order to assist our members in recruiting for their summer positions. For more information, email Brianna Goico at info@mammothlakeschamber.org.

Covid-19 ‘Community Conversation,’ April 1 and every other Thursday

From 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., join representatives from the Mono County Department of Health, Mammoth Hospital, and Unified Command in a community conversation about the coronavirus within Mono County and answer questions from the community. Topics for this week’s community conversation include:

Case Statistics Update – How we’re doing

You're Vaccine Questions Answered

Update on Mammoth Unified School District reopening

This is your opportunity to ask questions that matter to you, your family and the business community. Go to https://monocovid19-monomammoth.hub.arcgis.com for more information.

2021 Manzanar Pilgrimage (Virtual), April 24

Manzanar was the first of the American concentration camps in which more than 120,000 Japanese Americans and their immigrant parents were unjustly incarcerated during World War II. “Upholding Democracy and Constitutional Rights for All: No More Concentration Camps,” is the theme for the 52nd Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage. This year’s program will be a “Virtual Manzanar Pilgrimage,” to be released on the Committee’s web site, YouTube channel, and on the Committee’s Facebook page. Manzanar At Dusk, which was cancelled last year, will also be held online following the annual Manzanar Pilgrimage. For more information, visit https://manzanarcommittee.org , call 323-662-5102, or email 52ndpilgrimage@manzanarcommittee.org.