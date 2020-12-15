Mental Health Help for Covid-19 Stress; Community Forum Tomorrow, Dec. 16

Meet Mono County residents and mental health officials and volunteers on December 16 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm for another bi-weekly Community Forum on "Coping with Covid; The new Normal."

It is hosted by Mono County Behavioral Health. "This conversation will address community health and stress. People are under a lot of stress in the new world trying to cope with COVID-19," the department said. "This roundtable conversation strives to provide meaningful ways, tips and proven advice to bring the community together. We look forward to talking with you! Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device anywhere across the entire County or community of Mammoth Lakes."

This week we will be joined by two guest speakers who will provide an update on resources available to those in need as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic through the Regional Stay At Home Order and holiday season.

Join by Computer: click this link https://monocounty.zoom.us/j/95312636380 or Download the Zoom app on your mobile device and use Meeting ID #953 1263 6380

To ask questions during the meeting, click Raise Hand or Q&A

Join by iPhone one-tap US: US: +13126266799,,95312636380# or +13462487799,,95312636380#

This meeting is in English with a Spanish translation option.

Watch the meeting LIVE on the Mono County Behavioral Health Department Facebook event page.