Mono Basin citizens ask for another meeting on Tioga Inn project

A group of Mono Basin residents took to the Mono County Board of Supervisors meeting this week to ask the board to hold another public meeting regarding the proposed Tioga Inn workforce housing development project.

The group, represented by Janet Carle, a local Mono Basin resident, brought a letter to the board Jan. 14 to ask for another public meeting, because, she said, the group felt that county should hold another public meeting before finalizing the environmental analysis.

“I am here to represent the 50-plus people who signed this letter,” Carle said. She noted that about 1,000 people had written comments on the environmental analysis document, showing the intense interest in the project.

