Mono County Supervisor Larry Johnston Dies
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
Mono County Supervisor Larry Johnston died earlier this week, following a long fight against brain cancer. Johnston, 67, was also known for his Mammoth family's famous Fourth of July Parade floats, his famous Haunted House, set up in the Trails at his home every Halloween. Johnston is a former planning consultant, a former Mono County planner, and the husband of Karen Johnston and the father of four grown children.
