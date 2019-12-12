Mono Resident is First Hantavirus Fatality This Year

A Mono County resident has died recently died of hantavirus infection, according to the Mono County Public Health Department, the first fatality of the year in the state, but the third case of confirmed hantavirus in the county in 2019.

Officials did not release the name, age, gender or location of the community of the individual that died, stating that they were trying to protect the family of the victim’s privacy, something hard to do in the small Eastern Sierra where everyone knows everyone.

There have been two other cases of confirmed hantavirus in the county, health officials said at a recent Mono County Board of Supervisors meeting, all of which have occurred in the fall or winter of this year, but this is the first death.

