Mono Sees Fifth Fatality from Covid-19

Mono County lost another person to Covid 19 this week, on July 7, the first fatality from the virus since last year.

The health department will not confirm identify or any details other than the person did not pass away in Mono County.

According to the county health department, Mono County is now about 68 percent partially vaccinated and 72 percent fully vaccinated, giving it some good protection against future outbreaks including serious illness, and inclduing against the Delta variant. According to the health department today, between 70-80 percent is considered "herd immunity" numbers. The only group not eligible for vaccination is young people under the age of 12. It is possible approval for that vaccine could be as earlt as this fall, the department said today.