Mono sees second Covid-19 death this week

A second death of a Mono County resident due to Covid-19 has been confirmed.

At press time, the identity of the person had not been officially confirmed.

It is Mono County’s second death from Covid-19. The first death was of local resident Pedro Escobar in late March.

According to county officials, the resident died on Aug. 17 after being hospitalized in Mammoth, then transferred to Nevada for further care.

“Initially found to have Covid-19 through Mono County Public Health contact tracing on July 27, the patient was later admitted to Mammoth Hospital with worsening symptoms,” the county said in a recent news release. “Following a period of slight improvement, their condition deteriorated, and the patient was subsequently transferred to Northern Nevada Medical Center and passed away due to complications related to Covid-19.”

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of this patient as we are saddened by the recent loss of another one of our community members,” said Mammoth Hospital CEO Tom Parker. “This is another tragic loss for a tight-knit community such as ours and our deepest condolences go out to those close to her.”

Mammoth Hospital has had eight patients hospitalized due to Covid-19 over the course of the pandemic so far, officials said.

This is no time to relax vigilance, they said.

“It remains critically important to work together to reduce the spread of Covid-19 through our community by wearing a mask when you can’t maintain distance, washing your hands, and limiting social interactions with members outside of your household,” the county Emergency Operations Center team said in a recent news release.

Both Mono County Public Health Officer Dr. Tom Boo, and Mammoth Hospital Chief Medical Officer Craig Burrows, MD, said the second death in Mono County underscores the importance of protecting our community members during this ongoing pandemic.

Parker added that Mammoth Hospital is able to care for all patients and has taken great steps to prepare for any potential surge of Covid-19 related cases in Mono County.