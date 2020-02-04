Mono Supervisors Candidate Forum This Thursday, Feb. 6, Mammoth

Meet the candidates vying for a seat on the Mono County Board of Supervisors at a candidate's forum this Thursday, Feb. 6 at Giovanni's in Mammoth, hosted by the non-partisan Mammoth Voices civic education and advocacy group.

Three of the four candidates running for three open seats on the Mono County Board of Supervisors will attend.

The open seats that will be on the March 3 ballot are 1) the District 2 seat, held by Supervisor Fred Stump, who is retiring; 2) the District 3 seat, held by Bob Gardner, who is running again, uncontested, and 3) the District 4 seat, held by Supervisor John Peters, who is also running again, uncontested.

The three candidates who will attend the forum on Thursday are District 2 candidates Rhonda Duggan and Josh Rhodes and District 3 incumbent Bob Gardner.

The meeting will be similar to the Congressional Candidate forum held in January, but it will not be recorded.

According to Mammoth Voices, here are the details:

• We are meeting at Giovanni's in Mammoth Lakes

• The luncheon is scheduled to run for 90 minutes, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• We have arranged for a buffet luncheon of salad, pizza, and drink.

• Lunch will be served promptly at 11:30 a.m. and the forum will start at 11:45 a.m. The price per person, including tax and gratuity, is $13. Please bring cash.

• We have sent all the candidates questions reflecting issues of local concern All have been invited to submit their answers in writing whether or not they can attend. • All written responses that we receive will be distributed the day AFTER the luncheon.

• After these questions have been asked there will be time for questions from the audience.