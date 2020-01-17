Mono supervisors change out leaders for 2020

The Mono County Board of Supervisors started off 2020 with a brand-new chair of the board, a new vice chair and new vice chair pro tem, along with a long ‘to do’ list that will be sure to follow them all year.

At the first meeting of 2020 on Jan. 8, the board gave a big vote of thanks and appreciation to out-going chair of the board John Peters, whose steady, calm and competent leadership, they said, has been a great asset to the board during 2019.

The board of supervisors rotate their leaders regularly, each serving one year in a leadership position, but they do cast a vote at the beginning of each year for their incoming leaders.

In this case, they voted to appoint Mono County District 5 Supervisor Stacy Corless as the chair of the board. Corless is serving her second term with the board.

