Malcolm Dalglish and the Ooolation Singers will perform their annual concert on the patio at the U.S. Forest Service Scenic Area Visitor Center in Lee Vining on Sunday, August 6th at 7:00 pm.

Ooolation! is a summer vocal experience that brings folk-inspired choir music from the great outdoors to the stage. The young adult members of Ooolation are a group of unique and powerful young singers from across the country who gather with professional composers and musicians to bring new compositions to life. They practice for 10 days in an aspen grove high above Mono Lake and assemble a show of nature-inspired music with high-spirited moves, percussion, and spine-tingling harmonies.