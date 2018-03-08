Passes, Roads to Remain Closed Due to Incoming Storms

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will prolong the temporary closures of State Routes and the Crestview Rest Area due to incoming storms.

Temporary closures: State Routes 89 (Monitor Pass), 120E (Mono Mills Road), 158N (June Lake North), 270 (Bodie Road) and the Crestview Rest Area will remain closed. The reopening of these roads and rest area will be dependent upon favorable weather, according to Caltrans. Check local highway conditions before planning travel.

Winter closures: State Routes 4 (Ebbett’s Pass), 108 (Sonora Pass), and 120 West (Tioga Pass) remain closed until further notice.

An excess of snow, ice and debris render the roadways unsafe for travel at this time and Caltrans reminds drivers to carry chains and to be prepared for winter driving conditions; a full tank of gas, carrying blankets, water, food, a shovel, gloves, a flashlight, and sand or kitty litter to provide traction in case your vehicle becomes stuck are minimum safety supplies for the winter-proof car. Also, slow down and proceed with caution.

For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623)