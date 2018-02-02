Phil's 'Chilling' forecast

In the town of Punxsutawney, Groundhog Day starts long

before the clock turns one tick past 11:59 p.m. on February 1st. Weeks

of preparation go into carrying out the events surrounding Punxsutawney

Phil’s annual prognostication, and hours are poured into the final few

days ahead of welcoming thousands of guests to town.

But anyone who lives here — or who’s spent a whole lot of time here —

knows that for one short period of time, the whole world is watching and

waiting for Phil to do his thing. Each year, on the morning of February

2nd, the beloved groundhog awakens from his slumber, and with a bit of

coaxing from Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Bill

Deeley, he makes his way out of his comfy stump to tell all those folks

whether they should expect six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

Many approach the festivities with a bit of hope for a new spring, but

it’s the winter-loving folk in the group who win out most often. In

fact, over the course of ‘Hog History, Phil has reported seeing his

shadow 103 times in 121 prognostications for which the results were

recorded (with 10 of his treks having no official report). That’s a

not-so-promising 14.87 percent success rate for the #earlyspring crowd.

This year, as is the custom, Phil’s Inner Circle members began their

trek down toward Gobbler’s Knob right around 7:10 a.m. on Friday. Of

course, Phil’s fans had been flocking to the site in far-below-freezing

temperatures for hours (since the Knob opened around 3 a.m.), but four

hours later, it was time to get down to business.

At 7:17 a.m., those gathered at the Knob helped draw Phil out of his

warm abode by chanting his name, and Deeley rapped on his door to

complete the process. And when The Seer of Seers emerged, he was greeted

with yet another cheer from the crowd.

Speaking to Deeley in Groundhogese, the official language of the ‘hog,

Phil directed him to one of two scrolls to issue his prediction. That

full prediction can be read on the scroll below, but it can also be

easily summarized: Six more weeks of winter.

As is always the case, the call was met with a bit of a mixed reaction,

though most never hold a grudge for long. After all, Phil’s not making

the news, he’s just reporting it! And with that, preparations for

Groundhog Day 2019 are officially underway.

Prior to Phil’s 132nd prognostication, the official festivities began at

6:30 a.m. with the “official Groundhog Day house band” The Beagle

Brothers bringing their folk-style feel to “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Then, the town got its official wake-up call with the annual fireworks

show kicking off immediately afterwards.

Then, the group stayed warm by doing a bit of dancing and singing, with

the help of the Punxsutawney Philette Dancers, a group of eight high

school seniors who helped keep spirits high despite the chilly temperatures.