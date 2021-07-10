Pine Fire out; work continues to replace nine power lines that burned

The Pine Fire, located above the community of Rovanna grew to 24 acres before it was declared contained July 8 at 6:02 p.m.

The fire cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It was first detected near a popular climbing area on Pine Creek Road July 7.

The Eastern Sierra is on high alert as a record=breaking heatwave gets underway today, July 9. The heat is expected to last into next week.

Fire Restrictions for the Inyo National Forest and Bishop Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are underway and include these conditions:

• Campfires are allowed only in developed campgrounds and recreation sites.

• A portable stove or lantern using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel may be used with a valid wilderness or California Campfire Permit in dispersed areas.

• Smoking is allowed within an enclosed vehicle, building, a developed recreation site, or in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of flammable material.