Preliminary Vote in; Halferty, Corless, Salcido, Stapp, Wentworth Take Top Spots

After a long night, the vote was in: unofficial final vote pointed toward success for all the county's ballot measures, including the two cannabis business tax measures, a narrow loss of the fire bond measure and a win for the school bond measure. Leading the pack in terms of the candidates was Stacy Corless, Jennifer Halferty, Stacey Adler by only 15 votes against her opponent, Jennifer Huh, alone tie, Lynda Salcido, John Wentworth and Kirk Stapp.

Here's the link to the latest results:

https://monocounty.ca.gov/elections/page/preliminary-election-results-pr...