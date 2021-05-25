Prescribed Fire Near Toms Place is Creating Visible Smoke in the Area

The Inyo National Forest will conduct a prescribed fire project at a site located along the Highway 395 corridor near Sunny Slopes and Tom’s Place beginning May 25, as weather conditions permit.



Crews are planning to start ignitions on Tuesday, May 25, targeting 60 acres. The first planned unit is directly east of Sunny Slopes, north of Tuff Campground, and is in the Jeffrey pine/sage/pinyon pine fuel types.

If operations go well on the first unit, managers may also conduct the 100-acre prescribed fire on Mammoth Lakes Ranger District. This project is located north of Mammoth Lakes and west of the Crestview Fire Station.



The primary purpose of these prescribed fire projects are to reduce hazardous fuels for the nearby developed areas, as well as to restore fire-adapted ecosystem conditions.



Smoke will be visible at times from Highway 395 as well as from nearby communities. It may settle into down-valley communities in the evening.



Prior to prescribed burning, much consideration goes into current and forecasted wind direction to divert much of the smoke from communities. The Inyo National Forest works closely with the Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District to select days that will provide good smoke dispersal.



For more information about prescribed burning projects on the Inyo National Forest, please visit InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7382/.