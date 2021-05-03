Prescribed Fire Planned Near Sunny Slopes/Tom’s Place Beginning May 4

As weather conditions permit, the White Mountain Ranger District of the Inyo National Forest will complete a prescribed fire project at a site located along the Highway 395 corridor near Sunny Slopes and Tom’s Place beginning May 4, 2021.

Crews are planning to start ignitions on Tuesday, May 4, targeting 75 acres. The first planned unit is directly east of Sunny Slopes, north of Tuff Campground, and is in the Jeffrey pine/sage/pinyon pine fuel types. This is one of many planned prescribed burn units in the Casa Diablo area that may be scheduled throughout the spring if environmental conditions allow. Most units are broken up into approximately 250-acre components to allow crews to use roads and other features for containment objectives and to limit smoke impacts near communities.

Much of these units are experiencing typical spring green-up which creates ideal conditions to safely complete this project. The primary purpose of the burning is to reduce hazardous fuels for the nearby developed areas as well as to restore fire-adapted ecosystem conditions.

Smoke will be visible at times from Highway 395 as well as from nearby communities. It may settle into down-valley communities in the evening.

Prior to burning, much consideration goes into current and forecasted wind direction to divert much of the smoke from communities and recreation sites. The Inyo National Forest works closely with the Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District to select days that will provide good smoke dispersal.

For more information about prescribed burning projects on the Inyo National Forest, please visit InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7382/.