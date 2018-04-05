Rain Will Start Tonight, Last Til Saturday: Flooding Possible

Local forecaster Howard Sheckter said the incoming atmospheric river storm headed toward the Central Sierra will bring as much as two inches of rain in town, three inches of water over the Sierra crest and at the beginning and later in the storm, even some snow. The rain will begin tonight and last into Saturday. Precipitation may begin as snow around midnight tonight, even in town Friday, until our air mass becomes saturated later in the day, so do not be surprised if we get a couple of inches of snowfall early Friday before it turns to rain.

"Computer generated QPF now showing up to three inches of water over the crest with about two inches in town and about an inch of water along the Highway 395 corridor," he said. "Rain is likely to reach the Sierra crest up to 12,000 before the snow level comes down to 9,000 feet on Saturday.

"Additionally, there is the suggestion that snowfall amounts will be in the six to 12 inch range on Mammoth Mountain Saturday and a few inches possible in town," he said.

"Down the road, two colder storms look likely to bring light to moderate snowfall Tuesday into Wednesday morning, and again Wednesday night into Thursday," he said. "The Wednesday/Thursday system looks stronger than the Tuesday night storm and may bring enough snow in town for a plow."

