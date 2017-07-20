Reds Meadow Road opening July 21

The Inyo National Forest and Devils Postpile National Monument announce that the Reds Meadow Valley Road will open on Friday, July 21 at 8 a.m.

This road received storm damage after the substantial snowpack from this winter and the subsequent melt-off and flooding.

The forest’s Engineering Crew rebuilt a segment of the road that was structurally compromised and unstable. They placed layers of compacted fill and concrete curbing on the road’s edge to stabilize the road bed. The crew placed concrete barriers and K Rail along other areas where longitudinal cracking was observed to keep vehicles off these cracks to prevent further degradation.

The mandatory Reds Meadow Shuttle Bus will run starting Friday. Only exception vehicles will be allowed to drive into the Reds Meadow Valley. Please visit https://www.estransit.com/routes-schedule/seasonal/reds-meadow-shuttle/ for details.

The Minaret Falls, Reds Meadow, Upper Soda Springs, and the Pumice Flat Campgrounds will open on Friday. Inyo National Forest water systems are being tested for potability, so hikers and campers should bring their own water. Porta potties will be available at Reds Meadow and Pumice Flat Campgrounds. The Reds Meadow Resort and Pack Station is open with camping supplies.

“There has been an impressive amount of work that has gone into getting the road open,” said Jon Regelbrugge, District Ranger for the Mammoth and Mono Lake Ranger Districts. “We ask for our visitors patience while we continue the work to get all services operational.”

The Devils Postpile Ranger Station will be open daily, 9:00 am -5:00 pm. As a reminder, wilderness permits are issued at the Welcome Center in Mammoth Lakes—not at the Ranger Station. Potable water and flush toilets are available at the Ranger Station. The Devils Postpile Campground is not opening this year. Trail crews are repairing the damages on the trail to the base of Rainbow Falls, which will remain closed until work is completed.

The roads in the Reds Meadow Valley are narrow and visibility is limited. All vehicles should use caution on both the Reds Meadow and Devils Postpile roads.