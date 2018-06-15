Reds Meadow Road Opens June 15, 5 p.m.; Shuttle Begins June 16

The Reds Meadow Valley road will open to the Devils Postpone National Monument, the Pacific Crest trail and campgrounds in the valley on Friday, June 15 at 5 p.m.

The mandatory Reds Meadow Shuttle Bus will run starting Saturday, June 16, according to a press release from the Inyo National Forest.

Only "exception" vehicles will be allowed to drive into the Reds Meadow Valley. No other private vehicles are allowed to travel down the Reds Meadow road. Visit https://www.estransit.com/routes-schedule/seasonal/reds-meadow-shuttle/ for details on what constitutes an exception vehicle..

Inyo Recreation (www.clm-services.com) has determined to open the campgrounds (The Agnew Meadows, Minaret Falls, Reds Meadow, Upper Soda Springs, and the Pumice Flat Campgrounds) on June 15 with the road opening. The hosts will be there to welcome the campers and find a suitable site for their needs.

The Reds Meadow Resort and Pack Station is open with camping supplies.

The Devils Postpile Ranger Station will be open daily, 9 a.m. -5 p.m. starting June 16.

As a reminder, wilderness permits are issued at the Welcome Center in Mammoth Lakes — not at the Ranger Station. Flush toilets are available at the Ranger Station.

Devils Postpile National Monument campground is closed this year to increase day use access for picnicking, improved river access for fishing, and to provide overflow parking in the fall. Please call the Ranger Station/Visitor Center at 760-934-2289 for more information.

The trail to viewpoints above Rainbow Falls are open. Trail crews are repairing the damages on the trail to the base of Rainbow Falls, which will remain closed until work is completed.

The roads in the Reds Meadow Valley are narrow and visibility is limited. All vehicles should use caution on both the Reds Meadow and Devils Postpile roads.