Road to Minaret Vista Opens May 30; Road to Reds Meadow Still Closed

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has reopened State Route 203 from the winter closure point at post mile .78 to the entrance gate for Red’s Meadows at the Madera County line as of noon today. The U.S. Forest Service road to Red’s Meadow/ Devil’s Postpile remains closed. Ice, snow and debris removal work has been completed to ensure the traveling public’s safety. For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).