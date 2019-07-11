Runner Gives Back to Mammoth Students, Runners

Local runner Tomas Rodriguez has been around the block – and because he is a runner, he’s been around it about a million times. He knows what it is like to struggle as a young person and he knows what a difference some support can make.

Now, Rodriguez, a second home owner in Mammoth, said he wants to give back and help young Mammoth runners with his “No Runner Left Behind” scholarships, along with more scholarships for other students who might need help going to college.

That’s why he and his family trust, the Rodriguez Family Trust, recently awarded eight $500-$750 scholarships to Mammoth High School seniors who are planning to attend colleges and universities in the fall and who participated in Cross Country and Track and Field during their four years at Mammoth High School.

