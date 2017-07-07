The Schaeffer Fire at 11,570 acres

The Schaeffer Fire is currently 11,570 acres and 10% contained. The fire is burning 17 miles north of Kernville within the 2002 McNally wildfire footprint.

Firefighters continue to have success with containment efforts as the fire continues backing slowly toward the Kern River to the northwest. Additional hotshot crews have arrived to help work in the rugged terrain, bringing personnel to 761.

The fire progressed on the southeast corner where crews continue to hold the fire along Forest Road 21S57. Fire crews continued to strengthen containment lines on the northwest flank near the Kern River. They also continue to construct indirect handline south to intersect with forest roads, trails, and Sherman Pass Road. Helicopters are making water drops to protect resources in the vicinity. Air tankers will be used to reinforce containment lines when they can be used effectively, and weather conditions permit.

Hotter and dryer weather conditions are predicted for this weekend with a slight chance of thunderstorms on Friday.

There will be a community meeting at Kennedy Meadows Volunteer Fire Station this Saturday at 4:00 PM.

People with respiratory conditions, young children, and senior citizens may be susceptible to adverse effects. Air District officials urge residents to follow their doctor’s advice. For more information, see https://www.cdc.gov/features/wildfires/index.html or http://valleyair.org/wildfires.htm.

For more information go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5285 or call the Kern River Ranger District at 760-376-3781 (ext.635) from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Proposed road closure of Sherman Pass Road from the Cherry Hill Rd to Kennedy Meadows due to smoke, fire fighter traffic and fire progressing toward road.