Second Positive COVID Case Identified in Inyo County

Inyo County’s Public Health Officer Dr. James Richardson received notification during the evening of March 25 from Northern Inyo Healthcare District regarding a second positive COVID-19 test for an Inyo County resident. The patient presented to Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Rural Health Clinic with symptoms associated with COVID-19, and was tested for COVID-19 based on symptoms and other risk-factors. Inyo County Public Health is working to determine the source of the infection, and conducting a thorough investigation to identify potential exposures and notify contacts. At this time the patient is currently isolated at home. As of March 25, NIHD currently has 29 COVID-19 tests pending, and Toiyabe Indian Healthcare Project has 2 COVID-19 tests pending. Due to the volume of tests being analyzed currently in California, the turnaround time can take several days. “I want to emphasize the importance of adhering to the Inyo County Public Health Order; compliance is mandatory,” stated Dr. James Richardson. “At this time nobody should be leaving their homes unless it is for essential purposes only. There should be no social gatherings, and every person who feels ill should be in contact with their physician and self-isolating at home.” On March 20, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newson ordered California residents to stay home. Additionally, on March 20 an Inyo County Public Health Order was released prohibiting non-essential public gatherings, closure and limitations of certain businesses, and required social distancing measures. The full Inyo County Public Health Order can be located here: https://www.inyocounty.us/sites/default/files/2020-03/ORDER_3.20.20_0.pdf The public must continue to practice appropriate preventative measures, such as avoiding contact with sick individuals, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, practicing social distancing, and adherence to State and County Orders. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath, and think you may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. The County of Inyo, Northern Inyo Healthcare District, and Unified Command partners are committed to keeping Inyo County residents up to date with the most accurate information. You are encouraged to visit https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19 for the most recent press releases and community updates.