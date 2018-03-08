Several Prescribed Burns Along 395 Today; Smoke Present

Weather and air quality conditions permitting, fire crews will conduct a prescribed fire near Casa Diablo with the target goal of 100 acres.

Fire crews plan to burn 120 acres of piles south of Smokey Bear Flat and east of Hwy. 395.

Crews will also be pile burning in June Lake along Northshore Drive (above the Pine Cliff Resort) with a target of 80 acres.

Smoke may be visible along Hwy. 395, Crowley Lake, Benton Crossing Road, Mammoth Mountain, the Town of Mammoth Lakes, June Lake, and June Mountain.

Fire crews work with the Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District to burn under favorable conditions for smoke dispersal.

The Inyo National Forest appreciates the patience of residents and visitors while this important fuel reduction work is completed.