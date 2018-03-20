Shady Rest Prescribed Burns March 20; Also Near Smokey Bear Flat

Fire crews in Mammoth Lakes have begun ignition today, March 20, on four acres of prescribed burn piles behind Old Shady Rest Campground and Forest Trail Road. Smoke from this burn can be seen from many locations in the Town of Mammoth Lakes as well as Mammoth Mountain and Highway 395, according to the Inyo National Forest.

As many as 70 acres of piles southeast of Smokey Bear Flat will also be burned today. Smoke will be seen from Highway 395 and possibly Mammoth Mountain.

Depending on conditions throughout the week, Piles North and East of Smokey Bear Flat will be targeted. Smoke from this burn will be visible from Highway 395. As always, fire crews work closely with the Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District to burn under favorable conditions for smoke dispersal.