Shooter Update: Malcolm Jolley Dead After Struggle in Mammoth Home

The Mono County District Attorney has released more information this morning, June 7, regarding a shooting incident yesterday that ended with there death of one Mammoth man and injury to another Mammoth man.

According to District Attorney Tim Kendall, Malcolm Jolley, age 60, died yesterday following a struggle involving a firearm between Jolley and a roommate, Samuel Coner Gilman, age 34. The fight occurred at a Hillside Drive residence.

According to Kendall, law enforcement was called to respond to a shooting at 343 Hillside Dr. in Mammoth Lakes at about 11:25 a.m.

"Upon arrival the reporting party (Gilman) stated that he was shot in the stomach by his roommate," Kendall said in a news release. "(He) stated that a struggle ensued, and he was able to get the firearm away from his roommate, Malcolm Gregg Jolley, age 60, and returned fire, believing that he killed him."

It was determined by law enforcement that Jolley was deceased and that there appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

A .45 caliber handgun along with shell casings was located in the residence.

A forensic team from the FBI arrived in Mammoth the afternoon and evening of June 6 to assist the Office of the District Attorney and the Mammoth Lakes Police Department in processing the scene, Kendall said.

Once the scene is processed, he said, "the Office of the District Attorney will have the evidence forensically examined."

Gilman was flown to Reno and is unconscious but stable, Kendall said. At this time, due to his condition, a formal statement has not be obtained, he said.

This is a developing story and the Times will continue to update it as new information is available.