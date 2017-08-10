Sierra fire restrictions

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is implementing temporary fire restrictions on all public lands managed by the Bishop Field Office in Inyo and Mono counties, effective July 28. The restrictions will remain in effect until November 6, or until hazardous wildfire conditions on public lands in the Eastern Sierra improve.

“The above average rain and snowfall we received this winter helped delay the onset of fire season in the Eastern Sierra this year,” says BLM Bishop Field Manager Steve Nelson. “High temperatures and drying conditions, especially at the lower elevations, have prompted us to implement fire restrictions at this time. California has already suffered through several large wildfires that have exhibited extreme fire behavior this season. We all need to do our part to prevent these destructive wildfires.”

The following restrictions go into effect Friday, July 28:

· No campfires, charcoal or wood barbecues, or stoves are allowed, except within a fire ring or fire pit within a designated campsite at the following developed recreation sites: Tuttle Creek, Goodale Creek, Horton Creek, Crowley Lake, and Pleasant Valley Pit campgrounds.

· Persons with a valid California Campfire Permit (available free of charge at visitor centers or online at http://www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfire-Permit/) are allowed to use portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel.

· No fireworks. It is prohibited to possess or discharge any fireworks, even “safe and sane” fireworks.

· No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

· No welding, or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame.

· No explosives. Target shooters may not use incendiary, tracer, steel core, armor-piercing ammunition, or targets made of material that could explode or emit sparks. Target shooters must have shovels or fire extinguishers.

Individuals and businesses operating under a BLM special use permit may be exempt from these restrictions, as long as any fire activity is conducted in compliance with their permit. Violation of the fire restrictions is punishable by up to a $1,000 fine, and a maximum 12-month sentence.

The BLM strives to be a good neighbor in the communities we serve, where we provide opportunities for economic growth from traditional uses such as ranching, mining, logging, and energy development, as well as recreational activities including camping, hiking, rock climbing, hunting, and fishing, which are the cornerstone of the Eastern Sierra economy.

Public land visitors and permittees are encouraged to do their part to ensure that that one less spark leads to one less wildland fire. Everyone is encouraged to take individual responsibility to reduce flammable materials around homes and communities before a fire occurs. Learn more about defensible space at http://www.readyforwildfire.org/.

For more information on the fire restrictions, please call the BLM Bishop Field Office at (760) 872-5000.