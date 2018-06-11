Small Fire on Red Fir Poses No Immediate Threat

Firefighters are putting out a small wildfire behind, or south of, some homes on Red Fir Road this afternoon, June 11, that started for an unknown reason. The fire is located off of private property and is on U.S. Forest Service Inyo National Forest property and was not considered a threat to human life or property at press time.

Several Mammoth Lakes Fire Department engines and Mammoth Lakes Police officers responded to the fire at about 1 p.m. Monday, June 11, along with firefighters from the Inyo National Forest.

The fire was about 30 feet by 40 feet as of 2 p.m. Monday, according to Mammoth Lakes Fire Chief Frank Frievalt, and was smoldering in heavy fuels. Frievalt said he expected to the fire to be put out completely later today.

Because it was in such dense, heavy brush and trees, the fire, although very small, has the potential to do serious damage should it not be completely extinguished, he said.

No homes or other structures were involved in the fire or burned, he said, and no humans were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Frievalt said the fire might have started yesterday during a period of heavy winds. There has been no lighting over the past few days or weeks so the fire is most likely human-caused, but the exact cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire danger for the Eastern Sierra is considered to be "Moderate" in Mammoth and "High" at the lower elevations of the Eastern Sierra today, according to the forest service, with a steady warmup in the forecast for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.