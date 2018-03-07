Smoke Near Mammoth Due to Prescribed Burns, March 7

Weather and air quality conditions permitting, fire crews plan to burn nine acres of piles today near the Mammoth Motocross in Mammoth Lakes, according to Inyo National Forest officials.

Smoke will be visible from Mammoth Mountain, the Town of Mammoth Lakes, along Highway 395, and the nearby vicinity.

Crews thinned Jeffrey pine, white fir, and lodgepole to reduce continuous fuels for nearby developed areas. This also encourages better forest health by reducing the trees’ competition for sunlight, nutrients, and water. Recent snow provides crews the safest window to complete these piles.

California is a fire-prone and fire-adapted environment. Thinning and pile burning helps fire crews prepare for fires in the summer months, creates a safer response area for them, and reduces the risk to property in the wildland-urban interface.

Fire crews work with the Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District to burn under favorable conditions for smoke dispersal.