There is a 4,000-acre new fire burning near Mariposa which is sending some smoke into the Eastern Sierra via the Mammoth Pass low lying break in the Sierra crest.

The fire is not a threat to the Eastern Sierra.

Here is the link to the latest updates. The fire is on private land and is being managed by CalFire.

https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2021/7/11/river-fire/