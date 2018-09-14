Some Boot Fire Areas Reopen; Hunting Season Gets Underway

With the increased containment of the Boot Fire, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is now able to reopen some of the closed area on the Bridgeport Ranger District, according to a news release today, Sept. 14.

“We are allowing the public back into parts of the Forest that have not been affected by the fire,” said Jan Cutts, District Ranger for the Bridgeport Ranger District. “It is extremely important that people stay out of the area still closed, because of continued fire activity and safety concerns for both the public and firefighters. Please travel cautiously as you may encounter fire personnel and equipment.”

The new area closure includes all areas, roads and trails within the Boot Fire perimeter west and east of U.S Route 395. See map for exact boundaries. Roads that are in the fire perimeter that will be open to motorized traffic are Highway 395, Forest Service Road 0301(Burcham Flat) and Forest Service Road 067. Vehicles must stay on established roadway with no stopping.

This new closure will remain in effect until the Boot Fire’s Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team determines the area that remains closed is safe for the public. People who are found guilty of violating this closure order could receive a maximum fine of $5,000 or six months in jail or both.

The BAER Team will gather information; conduct an analysis; determine the values at risk on National Forest System (NFS) lands caused by the post-fire conditions; and recommend emergency treatments for the burned area of the Boot Fire. The team consists of scientists and specialists including hydrologists, geologists, soil scientists, engineers, botanists, biologists, archeologists, range specialists, etc.

They will use field surveys, remote sensing data (e.g., satellite imagery), and science and economic-based models to rapidly evaluate and assess the burned area. A report will be generated that will identify immediate and emergency actions needed to address post-fire risks to people, property, and cultural and natural resources on NFS lands.

The signed closure order is posted on the Forest’s website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/htnf/alerts-notices. For information on the Boot Fire, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6190/.

