South Tufa Boardwalk Closed All Week for Repair Work

Mono Basin Volunteers will be assisting the Inyo National Forest and California State Parks in replacing the lower section of the South Tufa boardwalk at Mono Lake this week.

“While this reconstruction work is occurring, we ask that visitors keep off the boardwalk,” stated Mono Lake Acting District Ranger Megan Mullowney. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we address this much-loved section of South Tufa trail. We are excited and appreciative of the volunteers that are graciously donating their time to get it accomplished.”

The project includes replacing the lower section of the boardwalk that is currently made up of old sections of the old marina boardwalk with longer, larger, safer planks of the same type and size of the upper sections of the boardwalk. The work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday April 29.

While work is being done, there is an alternate single-track dirt trail that leads to the shoreline that visitors can hike. Please note that this alternate trail is not accessible.

For more information on the Inyo National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/inyo.