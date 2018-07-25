S.R. 168 vehicle recovery update

Inyo County Sheriff, California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Transportation said access to remove previously trapped vehicles will be available each day from 4:00-5:00p.m., weather permitting, until the road is reopened. Other than this hour for access, there is a hard closure in effect to allow heavy equipment to continue to clear the material from the road. Access past the road closure will be with law enforcement escort only.

USFS has closed Sabrina Lake and North Lake campgrounds and trailheads (Piute Pass and Lamarck Lakes), therefore there will be no incoming recreational traffic allowed. This scheduled opening is restricted to vehicle and personal belonging removal only.

Thunderstorms are predicted in the afternoons this week, and may impact the stability of the slide, forcing authorities to close the road. The safety of the public, the crews of Inyo County, CHP and Caltrans, is Caltrans number one priority during this operation.

There is no anticipated date for reopening the road.