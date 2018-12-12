Still Looking for a Way to Help Others in Need During Holidays? Here's How

Santa is ringing the bell at Vons.

Cashiers are asking shoppers if they want to donate money toward bags full of groceries

What to do, what to do?

There are several ways to help locals in need, many of them children with working parents who are stretched too thin to give their children an abundant holiday season.

Here are some of the most prominent options for Mammoth and Eastern Sierra locals:

• Vons taking donations toward filling bags of groceries for families in need

Normally this time of year, Vons shoppers are confronted with a small mountain of brown bags full of groceries, stacked near the checkout stands. This year, Vons is doing something different; asking shoppers to add a dollar amount, say $5, to their final bill at the checkout stations. The extra dollars will go toward paying for groceries which will be distributed through the Inyo Mono Advocates for Community Action, according to IMACA. The option also allows people to donate as much as they wish, said Carolyn Balliet with IMACA. “Do you want to donate more than $5? You can do more,” she said. The food will then be distributed to those in need, through IMACA’s normal distribution process, she said. She noted that IMACA, located in Mammoth off of Old Mammoth Road, has a regular food distribution process, and they also respond to emergency needs. To learn more, go to imaca.net or call 760-934-3343.

• Stuff a Bus, Santa, Town Tree Lighting, Dec. 14, Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce

From 12-6 p.m., come to the Footloose Sports parking lot. Bring a toy, gift, winter coat, or canned food items and help the Chamber and other volunteers Stuff-A-Bus.

The proceeds will benefit Wild Iris, IMACA, and the students of the Mammoth Unified School District. Hot chocolate will be served.

From 4-5 pm, Santa will be there, along with Wooly and kids and adults can get their photos taken with Santa. Carolers will also be there, to bring in the holiday season in style.

At 5 p.m., the big Town of Mammoth Christmas Tree will be lit, signaling the beginning of the true holiday season.

Go to mammothlakeschamber.org for more information on this event.