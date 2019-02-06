Storm Ends; Now the Cleanup Begins

Road Update

Chains or snow tires are required on U.S. Hwy 395 from 17 miles north of Bishop to 8 miles north of the junction of SR 203. In addition, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from 8 miles north of the junction of SR203 to Lee Vining. Visit Caltrans for updated road and highway conditions.

Chain Restrictions

R2 chain restrictions remain in effect throughout Town and on SR203/Main Street to the Main Lodge. This requires chains or traction devices on all vehicles except four wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels. NOTE: (Four wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles must carry traction devices in chain control areas.)

Weather Forecast

Clear skies with cold temperatures (10-15 below normal) are forecast through Friday. The first of two storms arrives late Friday afternoon into Saturday morning (8-12”), then again Sunday into pre-dawn Monday morning (12-18”). Heavy snows a good bet in Sierra and snow may persist all weekend, however not looking at anything close to recent series of storms in terms of snowfall totals. Please visit the National Weather Service Reno for updated weather conditions.

Mammoth Yosemite Airport

The Mammoth Yosemite Airport is open. The Town advises passengers to contact their airline regarding daily flight schedules.

Eastern Sierra Transit Authority

ESTA is running all lines in the Town of Mammoth Lakes today, however, some modifications are necessary due to poor road conditions. Currently Red Line is unable to get to Chateau. Yellow Line is not currently able to access Majestic Pines, Kelly or Lake Mary. Transit passengers are encouraged to call ESTA at (760) 924-3184 or download the free Transit app for updates.

Town Offices

Town Offices are back open! The regular meeting of Town Council is still scheduled this evening (February 6) in Suite Z beginning at 6:00pm. In addition, the Recreation Commission meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

URGENT - Avalanche Warning

Avalanche danger remains HIGH today at upper elevations while dropping to CONSIDERABLE at lower and mid elevations. Large sensitive wind slabs will be the primary concern today though it may still be possible to find storm slabs sensitive to human trigger. Dangerous avalanche conditions exist; travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Please visit www.esavalanche.org for additional information.

Mountain Messages

Mammoth Mountain – “This 4 day mega storm is officially over leaving us with clear skies today and a storm total of 89-132". With over 7-11 feet since Saturday, the snow is extremely deep out there. Keep snow immersion suffocation [SIS] top of mind on days like today and always ride with a buddy. Extensive patrol work will take place this morning for the safety of all guests and employees.”

June Mountain – “Who's ready for a Bluebird day?! It's going to be one for the record books with over 130" of new snow on the mountain. Chairs 1 & 2 will be our focus today, wind and weather permitting. That shouldn't be too much of an issues since winds are expected to be up to 25mph.”

Emergency Information

In the event of an emergency, please call 911. The Mammoth Lakes Police Department lobby is open with access to records and administration. Please call 760-965-3700 for assistance.

Public Information

The Town advises residents and visitors to be prepared by listening to KMMT 106.5 or Sierra Wave 92.5 for chain restrictions, road closures or shelter openings. The Town, as needed will post updated information on the Public Information Line: 760-965-3612, the Town website and the Town’s facebook page.