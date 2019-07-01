Three Dead Following Car Crash Near Walker Sunday: CHP Seeks Info on Crash From Public

Three people have died and three more are critically injured following a car crash north of Walker yesterday, June 30.

According to the California Highway Patrol, on Sunday, June 30, at approximately 3:36 p.m., the CHP Bishop Communication Center received a report of a two-vehicle traffic collision located north of the town of Walker.

"Multiple CHP Officers from the Bridgeport area, along with the Mono County Sheriff's Department and emergency medical personnel responded to the collision location," CHP officials said in a news release. "A Nissan Pathfinder traveling southbound on U.S. 395, collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound.

"Two occupants of the Toyota Tacoma were transported to the Renown Medical Center. The driver of Toyota Tacoma succumbed to his injuries. Five passengers from the Nissan Pathfinder were transported to Renown Medical Center, two passengers from the Nissan Pathfinder succumbed to their injuries. The remaining passengers from both vheicles are in critical condition.

"This collision is still under investigation to determine the cause. Anyone who may have information regarding this collision, please contact the CHP Bridgeport Area Office at 760-932-7995.

"The names of the involved parties are withheld pending official notification of next of kin by the Mono County Sheriff’s Department."

From: Officer Elena Villa, California Highway Patrol, Bridgeport