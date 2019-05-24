Tioga, All Pass Updates for Memorial Day Holiday

All trans-Sierra passes are closed and will almost certainly remain closed through the Memorial Day holiday due to the continued cold, snowy weather. The weather is not expected to dry out until sometime next week.

Here is the latest on the passes and other local recreation-related roads, from Caltrans :

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is continuing to work on the seasonal clearing of pass roadways in District 9. Once the road has been cleared of snow, the focus turns to the repair of the roadway, guardrail, culverts, drains and signs, due to damage from rockfall, trees, snow and ice.

Our passes continue to be impacted by spring storms just as we are experiencing at this time. Caltrans primary goal is public safety, and each pass is reevaluated daily for storm closure, additional damage or reopening.

PASSES OPEN Subject to storm closure.

State Route 89 (Monitor Pass)

State Route 120E (Mono Mills Road)

State Route 158N (June Lake North)

State Route 168W (Bishop Creek)

State Route 270 (Bodie Road)

WINTER CLOSURES In place until further notice.

State Route 4 (Ebbetts Pass)

State Route 108 (Sonora Pass)

State Route 120W (Tioga Pass)

State Route 203 (Reds Meadow)

CRESTVIEW REST AREA is open.

Before, during and after continuing storms, Caltrans, along with other agencies, are out on the roads working to keep the traveling public safe. Debris, snow and sand, blown by winds can pose a significant threat on the roadway. The traveling public is advised to drastically slow down and proceed with caution. Be mindful of Caltrans crews, and that of other responders working along your travel route. Inattentiveness on the road can have tragic consequences.

As winter conditions are still present in the Eastern Sierra, Caltrans reminds drivers to carry chains and to be prepared for winter driving conditions. Keep a full tank of gas, carry blankets, water, food, a shovel, gloves, a flashlight, and sand or kitty litter to provide traction in case your vehicle becomes stuck.

For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).