Update: U.S. 395 re-opens

Caltrans has re-opened U.S. Hwy 395, following last night's mudslide.

Mud and debris removal work has been completed by both agencies to ensure the traveling public’s safety.

Since last night, 3 mudslides were reported in this area on U.S. Hwy 395. About 200 yards of the southernmost mudslide affecting the highway was within the boundaries of Caltrans District 9. Caltrans District 9’s Sonora and Bridgeport crews were on hand actively working to direct traffic and clear the roadway for safe passage.

For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

One mudslide was 100 feet in length and is three to four feet deep, covering all lanes of traffic, beginning just north of the California Agricultural Inspection Station.