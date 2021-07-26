U.S. 395 Fully Open After Tamarack Fire Danger Recedes

U.S. 395 is fully open in both Nevada and California as of July 26. The road re-opened earlier today after nearly a week of closures in the area of Monitor Pass Road and Holbrook Junction. The closures were due to the large Tamarack Fire, which grew from a single lightning strike tree in wilderness areas east of the highway in the Sierra mountains before spreading toward more populated areas and growing to 65,000 acres, burning homes and landscapes in a larges swath of country just south of the Carson Valley area.

According to Tamarck Fire officials, the improvement was due to the last 48 hours of relatively calm winds and high humidity, which allowed crews to gain some control over the huge fire and increase containment to 45 percent.

“There are more significant signs of progress today in efforts to suppress the Tamarack Fire,” firefighters said today in an update on the fire on Monday. “Containment has increased to 45 percent and evacuations have been lifted for many residents in the fire area, and two key highways have re-opened. Yesterday authorities in Alpine and Douglas Counties ended evacuations in 15 communities, meaning nearly 2,000 residents can return to their homes. The number of people still under evacuation orders is now approximately 300. This morning authorities re-opened Hwy 395 on the east side of the fire and Highway 88 on the west.”

Thunderstorms are forecast over the fire area this afternoon, and there is a chance that rainfall continues into the evening as monsoon rains are expected to hit the area in the next few days.