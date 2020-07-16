Vegas man dies when truck goes into Upper Twin Lake

A Las Vegas man has died after the truck he was driving went off the road above Upper Twin Lake near Bridgeport and into the lake.

The man, Gerald Christopher Simmons, 61, might have had a medical issue that caused his to lose control of the truck, according to a witness.

The details from the Mono County Sheriff’s Office go like this: “On July 8 at approximately 7:52 a,m, California Highway Patrol, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office and Mono County Emergency Medical Service personnel were dispatched to Upper Twin Lakes regarding a vehicle in the lake. It was reported that the vehicle possibly had two occupants. The passenger was able to roll the window down and exit the vehicle.

“After checking on the driver, who was unresponsive, the passenger swam to shore. The passenger witnessed the driver grab his chest just before the truck went off the road and into the lake.”

According to the news release, Mono County deputies arrived on scene, and, with the use of the boat and underwater video camera, located the vehicle down approximately 19 feet. Responding deputies were able to confirm the driver was located in the driver’s seat with the seat belt fastened.

On July 9, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team arrived on scene to assist with the recovery of the deceased and the vehicle.

The deceased was identified as Gerald Christopher Simmons, a 61-year-old male from Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Simmons,” the Sheriff’s office stated. “We also thank the responding agencies: CHP-Bridgeport, Mono County EMS, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Bridgeport Fire Dept, Mono County Road Department, Mono County Public Works, Mono County Environmental Services and Silver State Towing.”