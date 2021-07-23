WARNING: Topaz is Under Evacuation Warning as of 1:30 p.m., July 23 as Tamarack Fire Moves South

The Mono County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert to residents of Topaz to prepare to evacuate due to the fast-moving Tamarack Fire.

The "Evacuation Warning" was issued at 1:30 p.m., July 23.

"The Mono County Sheriff was just informed by the Tamarack Fire Incident Command that the fire has reached the area west of 395 close to the Mono County line," the Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "The Mono County Sheriff is recommending that residents of Topaz prepare to possibly evacuate. Ensure that medications, pet food, and important documents are packed."

For the most updated info, go to https://www.facebook.com/MonoSheriff/