Weekend Storms Will Impact Holiday Travel

A series of winter storms are on track to snarl or impact travel this holiday weekend, as tens of thousands of travelers head to the Eastern Sierra for their winter vacation. According to the Reno office of the National Weather Service, the storms will begin Saturday, continuing into Sunday. There will be brief break, with another storm right after Christmas Day... and it won't end there, with more storms lined up later next week as well.

The details go like this, according to the NWS Friday update this afternoon, Dec. 20, at about noon:

"This weekend's winter storm looks to be on track with strong winds for Saturday and Sunday and Sierra snow by Sunday. Travel impacts to aviation and Sierra roadways are expected.

"Weekend storm: Strong gusty south/southwest winds are on tap for Saturday into Sunday with potential moderate impacts for roads and aviation. There will be snow moving into the Sierra early Sunday morning with snow showers lasting into the nighttime hours. A light dusting of snow is possible for western Nevada, but most precipitation is likely to be shadowed, with very little spillover expected. This is not a major storm at all, but enough to cause impacts for pre-Christmas travel in the region.

Monday and Tuesday are looking okay for travel, just cold.

"There will be continued active storm pattern through the end of the year, but it will not be hyperactive. The main storm track is SoCal through Arizona, which is shifting south, taking larger storms there. Weak-moderate cool storms are favored in our area with potential snow and wind impacts. Based on today’s simulations - the best odds are around another storm on Dec. 26-27 and another on Dec. 30. We are not seeing atmospheric river or flood signals next couple weeks."